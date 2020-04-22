St. Louis Park has launched “Park...at Home” virtual recreation programming to help residents pass the time while they stay in the city amid precautions to prevent the spread of illness.
The city launched the initiative with a “kindness rocks” project. City staff members encouraged residents to find and decorate rocks with motivational quotes and drawings.
“On your next adventure outside, hide it for someone else to find!” a post on the city Facebook page advises. “Have fun making someone’s day!”
Examples posted included a rock painted in blue and green that said “peace” with a peace sign and a round rock that says, “Have a great day!”
The next week, the city followed up with a photo scavenger hunt.
“Look for objects in nature or at home that start with each letter of the alphabet,” the prompt advised before directing people to St. Louis Park’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites. “Take photos and share your favorites with us!”
City staff members plan to announce projects each Tuesday for eight weeks.
“Our parks and recreation team prides itself on providing families with ways to learn, meet new people and have fun,” says an April 7 post. “Since our programs can’t run as usual, we have some activities that you can do in your own home and neighborhood!”
Another activity the city is promoting involves “window walks.”
“Anyone who wants to participate can make a picture, cut out a picture, use props, etc., and display their creation in their window facing the street,” a city update explains. “For example, on sports teams day a participating household or business could display St. Louis Park sports gear, a basketball or their favorite NFL team’s jersey.”
The whole household can participate, the update adds.
It suggests, “When you take time to get some exercise and get outside, be sure to notice all the awesome window displays around your neighborhood and in the community!”
Suggested themes for the first week included Minnesota and St. Louis Park pride and the U.S. census. This week’s theme relates to superheroes.
Residents may share photos of their contributions on social media using the hashtag #StayHomeMN.
To learn more about activities, visit the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites by searching for “@stlouispark” on the sites or go to stlouispark.org.
The city also highlighted a citywide virtual dance party the St. Louis Park High School Student Council planned April 18, the original date for the high school prom. Participants were encouraged to post photos or videos from the virtual dance party on Instagram with the tag @slpstudentcouncil and using the hashtag #slpwontstopdancing.
Mayor Jake Spano has been sharing details about the city’s response to the coronavirus in video messages posted each Tuesday and Friday on the city’s Facebook page. For example, one message included information on the virtual recreation programming, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear cloth face covering in public, the state’s designation of essential businesses during a stay-at-home order and information about reporting discrimination to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights by calling 1-833-454-0148.
A city update also focused on facemasks.
Of the CDC recommendation, the update says, “They now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not showing symptoms.
“In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies). The primary purpose of cloth face coverings is to prevent the wearer from transmitting the virus to others and to hard surfaces.”
The CDC recommends reserving surgical and N-95 masks for health care workers and first responders but suggests making cloth face covering at home. Details are available at cdc.gov.
After Gov. Tim Walz announced he would extend his stay-at-home order until the end of the day Sunday, May 3, St. Louis Park announced city facilities like City Hall, the Municipal Service Center, fire stations and the police department will remain closed to the public while the order is in effect. Some amenities, like the St. Louis Park Recreation Center and the Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center, are closed to the public indefinitely.
The city has also removed rims from basketball courts, and the city’s skate park has been closed with fencing.
“Efforts to educate and to seek voluntary compliance at these sites were unsuccessful and resulted in these extra measures,” states an April 16 city update. “In addition, nets will not be installed at tennis and pickleball courts. Playgrounds continue to be closed.”
To sign up for updates, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
