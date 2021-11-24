St. Louis Park has installed new sidewalk poetry near bus stops on Texas Avenue South between Minnetonka Boulevard and 36th Street and near the bus stops on 36th Street West from Aquila Avenue South to Texas Avenue South.
Through the city’s sidewalk poetry program, nearly 70 people that live, work, study or have other connections to St. Louis Park submitted 101 original poems this year. Poems were reviewed and selected by a five-person community panel. The 13 selected poems, two of which are in Spanish, were sandblasted into city sidewalks by a locally owned and operated company. The selected poets are Jenny Dillon, Warren Djerf, Kari Koshiol, Eloise Krill, Shira Kusnetz, Avi Nieves, Lisa Pannell, Fiona Penna, My Linh Sanchez, Scot Slaby, Thomas Strong and Melissa Wehrle.
Visit www.stlouispark.org in early 2022 for information on submitting poems for 2022.
