The St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission is accepting applications through March 15 for the 2020 Human Rights Award.
Nominees may be an individual, group, organization or business that has made an outstanding contribution to uplifting human rights, justice, equity and inclusion in the community, according to the commission.
For award guidelines and the nomination form, visit bit.ly/SLPHRC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.