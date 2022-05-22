The St. Louis Park Parks and Recreation Department Puzzlepalooza is hosting Puzzlepalooza 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at The Rec Center Banquet Room, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

Teams of two to four will compete to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in the shortest amount of time. Puzzles are provided. The event is for ages 12 and older. The fee is $30 per team.

The number of teams is limited. The registration deadline is Sunday, May 29, or when full.

To register, visit secure.rec1.com/MN/st-louis-park-mn/catalog.

