Westwood Hills Nature Center will host its 40th Annual Halloween Party 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.
Visitors can come to the family-friendly fall tradition in costumes and engage in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, including trick-or-treating with animal characters on Mother Nature’s Trail, watching a puppet show and listening to tunes from DJ Bob.
A shuttle to the nature center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park, will be available from St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S.
Visitors must specify which night they plan to attend when registering. The cost is $11 per person for a resident or $12 for a nonresident. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. the day of the event or when capacity is reached.
Children 2 and older must pay and be accompanied by a paid adult. Households of four or more will receive a 20% discount for the fourth person and each person thereafter.
For info and to register, visit stlouispark.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5256/20.
