St. Louis Park will host its annual stormwater meeting by videoconference 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The meeting provides information about the impacts of stormwater discharges to water bodies and how residents can reduce pollutants. The meeting is also an opportunity for residents to comment on the city’s stormwater pollution prevention program. Members of the public can monitor the meeting by video on local cable (Comcast SD channel 17 and HD channel 859) or visit bit.ly/20stormwater to watch online. For audio only, call 1-312-535-8110 and use access code 37210661. Members of the public who wish to comment or ask questions during the annual stormwater meeting may call 952-562-2888 when the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and follow the instructions provided. The meeting will be available for viewing after the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/slpcable and on Comcast SD channel 17 and HD channel 859.
For more information contact Erick Francis, water resources manager, at efrancis@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2690.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.