Auggie Moore

The St. John’s freshman and BSM grad not only was named to the MIAC All-Rookie team but the All-Conference team for his role collecting 27 points on 16 assists for the regular-season champion. 

Paige Bueckers

The Gatorade National Player of the Year and Hopkins senior helped the Royals to within one game of consecutive undefeated seasons and two state titles. In wins over Cambridge-Isanti  (85-55) and Stillwater (66-40), Bueckers averaged 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and seven assists. She also had six steals and two blocks against Stillwater.

Taylor Williamson

The Hopkins freshman guard lead the team with 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor during a 66-40 win over Stillwater in the Class 4A state semifinal game.

Paris Johnson

The St. Louis Park junior guard was named the Metro West Conference Most Valuable Player recently after helping the Orioles reach the Section 6-4A semifinals. Johnson closed out the season with a team-high 22 points in a 63-61 loss to Cooper, the third close game played between the two programs. He averaged over 19 points in 24 regular-season games.

Kerwin Walton

The Hopkins senior poured in 6 points, making all 10 free throws in  a 71-60 win over Robbinsdale Cooper in the Section 6-4A final played at Osseo High School March 11.

