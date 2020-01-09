Taylor Woodson
The Hopkins freshman is averaging 15.4 points in 12 games to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 11 games for the 12-0 Royals.
KK Adams
The Hopkins senior guard had a season-high 24 points in a 78-57 win over Aquinas on Jan. 3. The Royals are 12-0 and climbed to No. 3 in the Week 2 USA Today National Rankings.
Hayden Zheng
The St. Louis Park standout junior swimmer captured the 100-yard breaststroke title at the Maroon and Gold’s Maroon Division on Saturday in 56.18 seconds at the University of Minnesota. He was also second in the in the 100 fly tying Winona’s Grant Wolner in 51.36.
RJ Chakolis
The Hopkins junior wrestler captured the 195-pound title at the Paul Bengtson Invite on Saturday at Lindburgh Center. Chakolis, ranked fifth in the state, is 9-2 after winning the championship match 7-5 in overtime against Park of Cottage Grove’s Khrystiyan Mullen, ranked eighth.
Avery Pittman
The St. Louis Park senior forward had four goals and two assists over three games at the Roseau Holiday Classic Dec. 26-28. He had two goals against Roseau and Lake of the Woods to give him nine goals and 21 points in 12 games.
Jack Wandmacher
The St. Louis Park junior forward is on a four-game points streak (seven assists and one goal) including three assists in an 8-5 loss at Roseau on Dec. 27 and two assist in a 4-3 loss to Eastview on Jan. 2.
Hopkins swim relay
Hopkins’ 200-yard Medley relay team of juniors Elliot Berman, Josh Boggess, Nico Shrestha and Daniel Jaeger won the Maroon and Gold’s Bronze Division event in 1:42.58 ahead of Sartell’s team in 1:42.74 during Saturday’s meet at the University of Minnesota.
Elliot Berman
The Hopkins junior swimmer captured the 100 fly title at the Maroon and Gold Invite’s Bronze Division in 53.58 seconds and won the 100 back in 54.91.
