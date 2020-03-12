Paige Bueckers
The Hopkins senior All-American guard scored 33 points in front of a sold-out Lindburgh Center crowd to see Hopkins defeat Wayzata 86-76 for the Section 6-4A title. Among those in attendance were Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, DeAngelo Russell, Josh Okogie and James Johnson to see the Royals win their 61st consecutive game. Hopkins will play in its fifth consecutive state tournament, 14th overall.
Sunaja Agara
The Hopkins freshman scored 12 points in the section final victory over Wayzata March 5 after scoring six points total in the two previous section wins over Washburn and Cooper.
Jackson McClain
The St. Louis Park senior had a season-high 24 points in a 63-61 Section 6-4A semifinal loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on Friday, March 6.
Cole Ewald
The St. Louis Park senior closed out his prep basketball career with 18 points in a 73-70 win over Washburn then 11 points in a 63-31 loss to Cooper in the Section 6-4A tournament.
Kerwin Walton
The Hopkins senior hit the 30-point mark for the third time in four games to help the Section 6-4A top seed advance to the final in a 66-56 semifinal win over Wayzata March 6. In limited minutes on the court in an 89-49 section-opening win over Minneapolis South, Walton had 24 points and is averaging 26.9 points through 24 games this season.
Nate Schweitzer
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior defenseman was honored during Sunday’s Mr. Hockey Awards banquet as a finalist for the prestigious award Sunday. A four-year varsity player and two-time captain, Schweitzer finished his career with 99 points in 102 games, ranked eighth in school history and second among defensemen with 13 power-play goals. He is fourth for defensemen in career points. He led the team with 26 assists and 32 blocked shots this season. Schweitzer will finish the hockey season this spring with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League.
