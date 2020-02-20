Drew Boyum
The St. Louis Park junior forward has 21 points on 11 goals this season (25 games) including a goal and assist during a 5-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson during Saturday’s regular season finale. Over the last five games he has three goals and four assists.
Avery Pittman
The Park senior forward scored twice during Saturday’s 5-1 win over Jefferson to finish the regular season with 49 points on 26 goals. Over the last five games Pittman scored six goals and had five assists. Four of the five games were multi-point games for Pittman.
Raegan Alexander
The St. Louis Park junior guided her team with 25 points in a 74-48 victory over Minnehaha Academy on Friday. The Orioles won for the sixth straight game and 10-of-11 games to improve to 12-11 overall this season. She also had 24 points and eight rebounds in a 67-40 Metro West Conference win over Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday.
Avery Junker
The BSM sophomore scored her seventh goal of the season and fourth on the power play during a 6-1 Section 6AA semifinal loss to Edina on Feb. 12.
Luke Mobley
The Omaha Lancers forward collected his 14th assist to tie Sunday’s 3-2 shootout win over Sioux Falls. The night before he scored an empty-net goal shorthanded in a 3-0 victory over Fargo. He has 15 goals on the season in 42 games played (17 games with Muskegon and 25 games with Omaha). He has four game-winners for the Lancers.
Caleb Dunnewind
The Hopkins senior Nordic skier placed 28th at the MSHSL state meet at Giant’s Ridge on Feb. 14 in a pursuit time of 31 minutes, 00.7 seconds, two-tenths of a second out of 26th place.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins seventh-grader competed in the state Nordic meet in Biwabik with the state’s top skiers finishing with an All-State 16th place finish in the pursuit race in 36:18.0 (18:04 freestyle, 18:14.9 classic).
Paris Johnson
The Park junior scored 20 points in a 69-52 loss to Minnehaha Academy on Friday. Johnson reached the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game after scoring 21 points against Jefferson and 28 points against Chanhassen, both Metro West Conference wins.
