McCabe Dvorak

The Park senior left an impact on the Orioles’ first win of the season, a 35-27 win at Orono Saturday. Dvorak caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. As a free safety, Dvorak piled up seven tackles (five solos) and three interceptions.  

Christian Artega

The Park junior linebacker had 13 tackles (nine solos) plus two sacks and forced two fumbles during the win over Orono.

Alexis Brixius

The BSM volleyball senior had a season-high 13 kills in a 3-0 loss at St. Louis Park on Saturday after reaching eight kills for a second time this fall in a 3-0 sweep of Buffalo on Nov. 4. She only had three serve receives after posting 38 over the past three matches against Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Buffalo.

William Petty

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior running back picked up 171 yards and one touchdown during a 29-27 loss at Holy Angels on Friday. He has 617 yards rushing with five touchdowns in five games.

Jonny Woodford

The BSM receiver caught six passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns during the narrow loss at Holy Angels on Nov. 7. He caught a final touchdown from 5 yards out with 35 seconds left in the game to narrow the lead to 29-25. He also caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Quarterback Jackson Leischow ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 29-27.

