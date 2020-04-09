Pat Bordewick
The Concordia University infielder was one of three players to start all 13 games or the 7-6 Golden Bears before the season was canceled. In five multi-hit games, he went 3-of-4 driving and scored one run plus a walk during a 9-3 win over Bemidji State on March 8. CSP was 6-2 during a spring break trip to Tucson, Arizona.
Riley Miller
The St. Thomas sophomore and BSM alum started 19 times for the Tommies’ boys basketball team this season averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds on 42.8 percent shooting averaging 27.8 minutes. He received MIAC Athlete of the Week in men’s basketball Jan. 20 after starting twice during the previous week. He averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and no turnovers in 31 minutes per game against Carleton and St. Mary’s.
Zeke Nnaji
The Arizona Wildcats freshman and Hopkins native declared for the 2020 NBA draft after starting all 32 games for the Wildcats averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
Jonathan Sorenson
The Minnesota Gophers freshman forward finished the season with 11 points on six goals in 35 games played. He set-up Cullen Munson’s game-winner 3:27 into the third period for a 2-1 win over Notre Dame on March 8.
Zach Nelson
The St. Louis Park junior sprinter placed sixth in the 60-meter dash at the Jack Johnson Classic on Feb. 1 in a time of 6.92 seconds after turning in a season-best 6.90 in the prelims. He posted the sixth-best time by a Gopher during the indoor season in a 200 dash in 22.06 at the Meyo Invitational Feb. 7 to place 20th overall after finishing second in the event in 22.14 at the SDSU Holiday Open in early December.
Owen Hoeft
The Minnesota junior and Hopkins High School grad posted the top Gophers time in the mile run during the indoor track season of 4:05.38 to place sixth at the Larry Wieczorek Invite on Jan. 18. He also tied for seventh place in the event a the B1G Championships in 4:11.45 on Feb. 29. Hoeft owns the top program time in the 3,000 meters, placing third at the Meyo Invitational in 8:03.77 on Feb. 7. He placed ninth in the event at the B1G Championships at 8:20.45 on Feb. 28.
