Senior biking season opener set
The Deport Coffee House will host a senior biking season opener event at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. Included in the event will be a presentation from the Southwest Light Rail Project Office and Three Rivers Park District regarding present and future bike trail route closures and detours due to the light rail construction. Hopkins Police will discuss the newly organized bike/pedestrian advisory group, “Access Hopkins” and will address road, trail and bike safety questions. Tonka Cycle and Ski will introduce new bicycling products.
ShamROC Ice Bowling
The City of St. Louis Park is hosting the inaugural ShamROC Ice Bowling extravaganza from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The event is open to those age 18 and older. Fee is $50 per team (four bowlers register in 30-minute game time) to bowl four frames with a chance to win prizes while enjoying food, drinks, music while having fun on the ice. Ryan from the KS95 Morning Show will be on hand from 2-5 p.m. Registration closes March 11.
SLP Little League sign-up
Registration is open for the 2020 St. Louis Park Little League baseball season. Player evaluations for Kid Pitch will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday March15 at the St. Louis Park High School Field House. Machine pitch is Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Louis Park Middle School. Info: slplittleleague.com.
Hopkins lacrosse registration open
Hopkins Youth Lacrosse (hopkinslax.org) is now accepting registration for the 2020 summer season. Play for boys field lacrosse begins the first week of May and is open to boys from the 8U to 14U levels (first grade through eighth grade). Fees range from $150 for 8U up to $375 for 14U. The 8U schedule includes one hour of practice twice a week with in-house scrimmages. At 10U, the fee is $225 with one hour practices twice per week plus eight regular season games and a year-end jamboree. At 12U and 14U the fee is $375 and includes 90-minute practices twice a week plus 10 regular-season games and a year-end tournament.
St. Louis Park Lacrosse registration open
St. Louis Park Lacrosse Association is now accepting registration for the spring and summer 2020 seasons (slplax.com).
Sunday Fun Days continues into the spring for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn about the game and refine skills. The next event is slated for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the St. Louis Park High School Fieldhouse. Registration on the website is free, no equipment required and there will be treats and prizes.
Registration fees increase $25 in March and another $25 in April.
Boys and girls spring and summer leagues will practice Monday and Thursday with games scheduled Monday through Thursday. The spring season will include some Saturdays.
Pavilion indoor turf opens
The Hopkins Pavilion will offer indoor turf through mid-May with more than 500 hours of programming through youth soccer clinics, youth lacrosse leagues, Turf Tots (drop-in programing for kids ages 1-5 including sport balls, crawl tunnels, bounce houses, hula hoops and more for $5 per session per child) and rentals to private groups available. Turf rental is $90 per hour. Email email.pavilion@hopkinsmn.com
Pavilion to host AKA Sport Camps
The Hopkins Pavilion will host AKA Sport Camps this summer which is open to kids entering first through ninth grades with a different sport to master each week. Choose from full summer registration or individual weeks. Camp runs Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: akasport.org.
Hopkins baseball registration open
Registration for the 2020 baseball season through Hopkins Baseball Association is open through hopkinsbaseball.com. A season kick-off fundraiser, raffle and social is planned for 6-9 p.m. March 25 at Unmapped Brewery. Pizza is available at Gina Maria’s with proceeds from both businesses going to support HBA. Discount weekend at Dick’s Sporting Goods Minnetonka location will be March 21-22 where HBA families will receive 20 percent off with a coupon.
Hopkins fastpitch registration open
Registration for the 2020 Hopkins Fastpitch Association summer season is now open for ages pre-kindergarten through 16U. Hopkins competes in the Big West League at the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U levels. Scholarships are family on an as-needed basis.
Info: hopkinsfastpitch.com
Share an upcoming event in St. Louis Park or Hopkins to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.
