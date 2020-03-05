State AA hockey
State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament play begins with four quarterfinal games Thursday, March 5, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The day begins with second-seeded Blake School playing Maple Grove at 11 a.m. Second up is third-seeded Eden Prairie against Lakeville South at 1 p.m. The evening session opens with St. Thomas Academy facing off against top-seeded Andover at 6 p.m. The final game has fourth-seeded Moorhead playing fifth-seeded Hill-Murray at 8 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, the semifinals get underway with a game between the winners in the upper bracket. The lower-bracket winners from Thursday are scheduled to play at 8 p.m.
A 7 p.m. game Saturday, March 7, will determine the state champion.
Basketball
Section finals are set for girls basketball. Hopkins hosts Wayzata for the Section 6-4A title at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s reached the semifinals of the Section 6-3A bracket before defending section champion and No. 1 seed Holy Angels advanced to Thursday’s final against No. 2 Orono. The top two seeds will play for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chanhassen High School.
Semifinal matchups in Section 6AAAA boys basketball will be at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Osseo High School.
Hopkins is seeded No. 1 in Section 6AAAA after finishing second to Eden Prairie in the Lake Conference standings with a 10-2 league record.
Quarterfinal matchups from Wednesday found No. 8 Minneapolis South at Hopkins; No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn at No. 3 St. Louis Park; No. 5 Wayzata at No. 4 Robbinsdale Armstrong and No. 7 Minneapolis South at No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper.
The final will be at Osseo High School on Wednesday, March 11.
The Section 2AAAA semis will be at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the home gym of the highest seed, probably Eden Prairie. The Eagles are 26-0 this season and won the Lake Conference title with a 12-0 mark.
National squash
Boast Squash, 9805 Hamilton Road in Eden Prairie, is the host site for the National Hardball Doubles Championships Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8. Finals will be Sunday afternoon.
The nationals will feature some of the top players in the game, according to Boast Squash owner Todd Iliff, a former Edina-West High School football player.
Hundreds of players from all over the United States have signed up to compete for national titles.
