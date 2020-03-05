Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.