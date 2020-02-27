State swimming/diving

Boys swimming and diving will host its state meet at the University of Minnesota Thursday through Saturday (Class A at noon and Class AA at 6 p.m.) each day. Diving prelims are Thursday followed by swim prelims Friday. Finals for swimming and diving are set for Saturday. Tickets are $10 per session. 

St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zheng will look to add to his medal collection as the defending state champion in the 200-yard Individual Medley and 100 breaststroke events. He owns the all-time state meet record and Class AA record in the 100 breaststroke of 53.86.

State hockey

The 76th Minnesota State High School Boys Hockey State Tournament begins Wednesday, March 4 with Class A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Class AA quarterfinals are Thursday, March 5 with the same four start times. Semifinals are Friday, March 6 with Class A at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Class AA follows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

Saturday’s lineup includes Class A championship at noon and Class AA championship at 7 p.m. Class A third place is at 9 a.m. and Class AA third place at 4 p.m. Consolation games will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus. Ticket info at mshsl.org.

Girls basketball

Top-seeded Hopkins began Section 6-4A play against Washburn on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after this edition went to press. The winer faces the winner of No. 5 Cooper at No. 4 Minneapolis South Saturday, Feb. 29.

Section 6-3A continues Saturday, Feb. 29 with semifinal games played at the better seed. No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosted No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt Feb. 26. The winner plays the winner of No. 8 Mound Westonka at No. 1 Holy Angels on Saturday, Feb. 29. The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Chanhassen High School.

State wrestling

State wrestling ramps up Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The one-day team tournament is Thursday, Feb. 27 with quarterfinals at 9 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m. and championships beginning at 7 p.m. across all three classes.

The individual portion of state begins Friday, Feb. 28 with opening round matches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quarterfinals and wrestlebacks from 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday begins with championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals and semifinals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The final session begins at 4 p.m. with third and fifth place matches followed by championships with an awards ceremony to follow.

Boys basketball

The regular and conference schedule comes to a close Friday, Feb. 28 with games at 7 p.m. In the Metro West Conference, St. Louis Park is at Bloomington Kennedy and Benilde-St. Margaret’s is at Chaska.

In the Lake Conference, Hopkins is at Edina.

