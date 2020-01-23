Nordic championships

St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s will compete in the Metro West Conference Championships at Baker Park Reserve at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Hyland is a backup site.

Hopkins will compete in the Lake Conference Championships, also at Baker on Wednesday with a start time of 4 p.m.

Hockey

St. Louis Park (11-6-0, 2-0-0) travels to Kennedy (5-11-0, 1-1-0) in a Metro West Conference contest on Thursday with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Eagles are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against Chanhassen Jan. 16 after pummeling Rochester Lourdes 10-1 Jan. 14.

Hopkins/Park girls hockey hosts a pair of games at Hopkins Pavillion, starting with Saturday’s Lake Conference game against Wayzata at 7 p.m. The Royals host STMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Swim/Dive

Park has a pair of Metro West Conference duals including a visit to Robbinsdale Cooper at Plymouth Middle School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The Orioles hosts Chanhassen at SLP Junior High at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Hopkins hosts STMA at Hopkins North Junior High at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Gymnastics

St. Louis Park travels to Minneapolis Southwest at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 for a dual meet at North Star Elementary in Minneapolis.

The Orioles return home to host Jefferson in a Metro West Conference dual at Central Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Hopkins hosts Eden Prairie in a Lake Conference dual at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23

Basketball

Hopkins boys and girls basketball teams will be in action at Anoka Ramsey Community College during the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Invitational on Saturday. The girls play Stillwater at 9:30 a.m. and the boys face Hibbing at 11 a.m.

The night before, Hopkins girls host STMA in a Lake Conference game at Lindburgh Center at 7 p.m. Hopkins boys travel to STMA at 7 p.m.

The teams return to Lake Conference action on Tuesday against Minnetonka at 7 p.m. The boys play at Lindburgh Center while the girls are at Minnetonka High School.

