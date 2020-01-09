Hoops Doubleheaders
There are three Lake Conference varsity basketball doubleheaders scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10.
Eden Prairie’s teams will travel to Wayzata for a girls game at 5:30 p.m. and a boys game at 7 p.m.
The two new conference schools, Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville, will play a doubleheader with the girls tipping off at 5:45 and the boys game following at 7:15.
Edina and Minnetonka will match up in girls and boys basketball games this week, however those contests will not be played in the doubleheader format.
Minnetonka will host Edina’s boys team at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Minnetonka High’s West Gym. The Minnetonka girls will travel to Edina for a 7 p.m. game Friday, Jan. 10, at Edina High.
Hopkins has the Lake Conference bye this week. The Royal boys will entertain DeLaSalle at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Lindbergh Center.
Girls hockey
Hopkins/Park plays three games over the next week starting Thursday against Osseo at the Rec Center in St. Louis Park with a 7 p.m. start. The Royals host Buffalo in a Lake Conference game to be played at Minnetonka Ice Arena at 3 p.m. and wrap up the week with at Eden Prairie in another conference contest starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Wrestling Action
The two new Lake Conference schools, Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville, make their Lake wrestling debuts this week.
Buffalo is set to host Minnetonka and Chaska/Chanhassen in a triangular, beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9.
Eden Prairie will take on conference favorite St. Michael-Albertville at 6 p.m. Thursday at STMA High School.
Edina and Wayzata have a conference match at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wayzata High gym.
Hopkins is at the Stewartville Invite on Saturday
Alpine Skiing Meet
The five southernmost Lake Conference schools will gather at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville for an Alpine meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The meet features boys and girls teams from Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata. The Edina boys are the defending state Alpine champions.
Gymnastics Meet
A Lake Conference gymnastics meet between Eden Prairie and Wayzata at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Wayzata features two of the Lake’s best individual performers - Kenzi Kluge of Eden Prairie and Grace Treanor of Wayzata.
Hopkins will take part in the 32nd annual Gustavus Adolphus Invite in New Ulm on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.
