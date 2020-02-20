Boys hockey
Section play begins this week for area teams including three Sun Sailor programs in what will be another fierce Section 6AA bracket.
Thursday’s quarterfinals at better seed, 7 p.m. start:
No. 8 Hopkins at No. 1 Blake; No. 5 Wayzata at No. 4 Edina; No. 6 St. Louis Park at No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland Arena); No. 7 Holy Angels at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Semifinals are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Finals are at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Basketball
Hopkins girls basketball hosts Minnetonka to close out the Lake Conference and regular season schedule at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The Royals won the first meeting 81-53 on Jan. 28 and are 23-0 after an 84-25 win at Grand Rapids on Saturday.
St. Louis Park girls basketball is moving in the right direction, winning 10-of-11 games since a 67-36 victory over Kennedy Jan. 7. The lone loss was a 64-53 loss to Metro West Conference leader Chaska Jan. 24. The rematch in Chaska is set for Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The Hawks are 10-0 in the conference (20-4 overall) and Park is 8-2, 12-11 overall with two games left. The Orioles face BSM on Tuesday and Chaska faces rival Chanhassen.
Boys swimming and diving
St. Louis Park and Hopkins will take to the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina for the Section 6AA meet. Swim prelims are at 6 p.m. Thursday, diving at 6 p.m. Friday and swim finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
