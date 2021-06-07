Thursday, June 10
HOPKINS MEN’S SHED
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins
Info: hopkinsmensshed.org, 952-939-1333
Saturday, June 12
SPRING CLEANUP EVENT
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St., St. Louis Park
MINNEHAHA GREENWAY POLLINATOR PLANTING
When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Park, 7341 Oxford St., St. Louis Park
Info: Register at https://bit.ly/3yJC75B.
Monday, June 14
FLAY DAY EVENT
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hopkins Downtown Park
Info: Hosted by Hopkins Elks
ST. LOUIS PARK CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall. 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: stlouispark.org
ST. LOUIS PARK SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Room C350, St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.
Info: slpschools.org
TUESDAY, June 15
HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1010 First St. S.
Info: hopkinsmn.com
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE INFO SESSION
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube
Thursday, June 17
HOPKINS MEN’S SHED
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins
Info: hopkinsmensshed.org, 952-939-1333
JOINT HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1010 First St. S.
Info: hopkinsmn.com
