Thursday, June 10

HOPKINS MEN’S SHED

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins

Info: hopkinsmensshed.org, 952-939-1333

Saturday, June 12

SPRING CLEANUP EVENT

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St., St. Louis Park

Info: stlouispark.org/services/garbage-recycling/city-cleanup-days

MINNEHAHA GREENWAY POLLINATOR PLANTING

When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Park, 7341 Oxford St., St. Louis Park

Info: Register at https://bit.ly/3yJC75B.

Monday, June 14

FLAY DAY EVENT

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Downtown Park

Info: Hosted by Hopkins Elks

ST. LOUIS PARK CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall. 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: stlouispark.org

ST. LOUIS PARK SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Room C350, St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: slpschools.org

TUESDAY, June 15

HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1010 First St. S.

Info: hopkinsmn.com

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE INFO SESSION

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube

Thursday, June 17

JOINT HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1010 First St. S.

Info: hopkinsmn.com

