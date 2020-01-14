St. Louis Park residents who have recently completed a home remodeling project and are interested in showcasing their renovated home may apply to participate in the city’s home remodeling tour.

Remodeling improvements could include whole home remodels, additions, finished basements, energy efficiency improvements or green remodels. The 2020 tour will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

The application form is at bit.ly/2ZPydXF or stlouispark.org. The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 20.

