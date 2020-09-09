The St. Louis Park Historical Society’s annual meeting will be conducted virtually 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
To join via Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/yykwkfdb at the time of the meeting and enter passcode 945058 when prompted.
The society will nominate three new board members, re-elect existing board members and name officers. The meeting is open to anyone interested in joining. The meeting will cover highlights from this past year, a membership and financial update and key initiatives for the next year.
For questions about how to access the meeting, email slphistory@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.