The St. Louis Park Historical Society’s annual meeting will be conducted virtually 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

To join via Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/yykwkfdb at the time of the meeting and enter passcode 945058 when prompted.

The society will nominate three new board members, re-elect existing board members and name officers. The meeting is open to anyone interested in joining. The meeting will cover highlights from this past year, a membership and financial update and key initiatives for the next year.

For questions about how to access the meeting, email slphistory@gmail.com.

