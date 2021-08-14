The St. Louis Park Historical Society’s Railroad Special Interest Group will host a railroad book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Historic St. Louis Park Railroad Depot in Jorvig Park, 6210 W. 37th St.

The society will charge half the rate the books sell for on popular online sites. Only cash will be accepted. The society is asking visitors to bring a mask to wear inside the depot due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Info: slphistory.org

