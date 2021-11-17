The St. Louis Park Historical Society is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Since its founding in 1971, members have collected materials and artifacts, establishing an archive of the history of St. Louis Park since its founding in 1886. The society publishes a quarterly magazine, the “Re-Echo,” aid in historical research for city residents, and help the city maintain the Milwaukee Road Depot, a historic railroad building on the Register of National Historic Places located in Jorvig Park.

As a part of its community fundraising, the society is participating in the Give-to-the-Max statewide charitable giving campaign Thursday, Nov. 18.

Donations may be made at givemn.org by entering St. Louis Park Historical Society in the search. Donations are accepted throughout November, though promotions are available Nov. 18. To encourage donations, the society’s board of trustees will donate an additional $500 when public donations reach $2,500.

The society is also seeking support from businesses.

For more information, visit slphistory.org.

