The St. Louis Park Historical Society is conducting its annual membership drive this month.
To become a member or renew, visit slphistory.org, select “Join,” fill out the form and mail payment to the St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55416.
The society has served St. Louis Park since 1971. Its offices, at 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C, in St. Louis Park, are currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The society archives photos, letters, news articles, memorabilia, St. Louis Park High School yearbooks and other historical items. The city and the society maintain the original Milwaukee Road Depot in Jorvig Park, adjacent to the new Wooddale light rail station. The Depot is also currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals may leave messages for the society to return at 612-465-9288, or they may send email to slphistory@gmail.com.
Members receive the quarterly ReEcho publication, an eight-page newsletter of St. Louis Park history, photos and historical stories as well as assistance in researching St. Louis Park-related questions.
