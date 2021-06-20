St. Louis Park city officials are highlighting emergency rent assistance available to Minnesotans.
Property owners and managers who want to take a more proactive approach to helping renters access emergency rental assistance can use The Zero Balance Project, which allows landlords to lead the application process on behalf of renters. The application period opened June 7 and closes 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Visit housinglink.org/List/emergency-rental-assistance for eligibility requirements and information about how to prepare for the application.
Additionally, RentHelpMN continues to be available to renters and is currently in phase one, working with renters who owe back rent. Visit renthelpmn.org for more information.
