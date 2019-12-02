Entrepreneurs from St. Louis Park High School will showcase their products and services Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 14, by opening sales to the community.
Since mid-September, students have been creating and implementing a business plan that has allowed them to start their own companies. Each company is responsible for selling a product or service that solves a problem in which they’ve identified. All students carry responsibilities that would be found in any successful business, such as using CEO and CFO skills. In the business innovations class, students are encouraged to learn by doing. After paying back any outstanding expenses and shareholders, all company profits made by the students are theirs to keep.
The pop-up shops will be 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 in Room C350 at St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.
Products include metal reusable straws, a shoe-cleaning service, stress balls, Orioles beanie hats, handmade lotions, rainbow loom bracelets, iPhone XR customized cases, SLP headbands, chapstick on a keychain, ParkPride shirts, reusable cyclone straws, SLP hand sanitizer, AirPods cases, recycled jewelry, SLP socks and custom-made keychains.
Info: Kara Mueller, 952-928-6187
