The Journalism Education Association of Minnesota named St. Louis Park High School senior Marta Hill as the 2020 Minnesota Journalist of the Year.
She will continue on to the national competition.
St. Louis Park High School also has been named as one of nine national First Amendment Press Freedom Award recipients. The Echo was also named a national online Pacemaker Finalist by National Scholastic Press Association.
The national awards will be announced in Nashville in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.