The Journalism Education Association of Minnesota named St. Louis Park High School senior Marta Hill as the 2020 Minnesota Journalist of the Year.

She will continue on to the national competition.

St. Louis Park High School also has been named as one of nine national First Amendment Press Freedom Award recipients. The Echo was also named a national online Pacemaker Finalist by National Scholastic Press Association.

The national awards will be announced in Nashville in April.

