The St. Louis Park High School winter play, "Love/Sick," runs Jan. 17-19.
John Cariani’s Love/Sick tracks nine couples through the pleasures and pitfalls of falling in love. The collection of short plays highlights the life cycle of a relationship: the meeting, the breaking up, the wedding, the realities of married life, the affair, the contemplation of divorce, the strains of parenthood and the realization of failing and starting anew.
Performances of Love/Sick are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. All performances will be held in the St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park. Tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the performance at the door and online. They are free with St. Louis Park High School student ID, $5 for all other students and senior citizens and $7 for adults. Purchase advance tickets online at slphslovesick.eventbrite.com.
Info: Jodi Schifsky, 952-928-6221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.