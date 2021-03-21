St. Louis Park High School has been named one of 14 recipients of the Journalism Education Association’s First Amendment Press Freedom Award for 2021.
This is the sixth time in seven years that the school has received the award.
The award recognizes high schools that actively support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions of content. Winners are chosen by a committee that includes representatives from the Journalism Education Association, the National Scholastic Press Association and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society.
Schools compete for the award by answering questionnaires submitted by an adviser and at least one editor. Schools that advance to the next round are asked to provide responses from the principal and all media advisers and student editors indicating their support of the First Amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.