The St. Louis Park High School theater program will stream “Working: A Musical” April 23-25.
Based on Studs Terkel’s book of interviews with American workers, “Working: A Musical” assembles a chorus of professionals whose toils and triumphs represent the backbone of the country. These small slices of life are told through stories and songs, featuring music by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers, Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor.
Due to COVID restrictions, the pre-recorded performance will be virtually streamed. Performances will be aired in real-time 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/50350. Tickets cost $10 per viewing. Discounted tickets for St. Louis Park staff and students are $5 each.
For more information, contact Jodi Schifsky at schifsky.jodi@slpschools.org or 952-928-6221.
