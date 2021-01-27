The St. Louis Park High School bands have released their first-ever virtual winter concert.
The recording is available at tinyurl.com/yyaypqhk. Band 9, the Symphonic Band, the Wind Ensemble and the Jazz Ensemble each play two pieces. This concert is the result of more than three months of teaching and practicing, mostly in distance learning. Three music educators spent more than 150 hours editing and compiling more than 320 video and audio recordings to create the video.
Donations for music and instrument repairs may be made by making checks out to the SLPHS Band Parent Network and provided at the high school front office to be directed to Steve Schmitz. Donations may also be directed via Venmo to @SLP-BPN.
