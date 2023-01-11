St. Louis Park High School students rehearse ‘Our Place,’ the theater program’s winter play, which will run Jan. 13-15. In this scene, exes surprise each other by turning up at the same place while on other dates. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
St. Louis Park High School students rehearse ‘Our Place,’ the theater program’s winter play, which will run Jan. 13-15. In this scene, a father’s enthusiasm for taking the family canoeing fades quickly after he sits in the vessel. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
St. Louis Park High School students rehearse ‘Our Place,’ the theater program’s winter play, which will run Jan. 13-15. In this scene, a couple's light banter during a picnic turns to disagreement. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Performances of “Our Place” are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.
Terry Wayne Gabbard’s one-act play weaves together five stories tied by their common location: a weathered dock on a quiet lake. A first date is interrupted when a teen’s ex shows up at the special place the couple once shared. A desperate daughter brings her father to their favorite fishing spot in an attempt to spark recognition in his addled mind. An optimistic dad surprises his reluctant family with an ill-fated canoe trip. A distant couple comes to a somber realization over their tuna fish salad picnic. A young girl pledges to stay with her runaway sister until she agrees to return home.
