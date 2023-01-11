Performances of “Our Place” are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Terry Wayne Gabbard’s one-act play weaves together five stories tied by their common location: a weathered dock on a quiet lake. A first date is interrupted when a teen’s ex shows up at the special place the couple once shared. A desperate daughter brings her father to their favorite fishing spot in an attempt to spark recognition in his addled mind. An optimistic dad surprises his reluctant family with an ill-fated canoe trip. A distant couple comes to a somber realization over their tuna fish salad picnic. A young girl pledges to stay with her runaway sister until she agrees to return home.

Load comments