St. Louis Park High School incoming senior Andre Barajas has been named as a Bank of America Student Leader for 2021. The program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.
Only four student leaders were chosen from the Twin Cities metro area. Barajas is the only student selected from St. Louis Park and is among 300 young people from across the country who were selected.
Barajas was selected in part for his commitment to helping others and his volunteer activities. He is a special education classroom volunteer and the lead tutor for the multilingual-learner program at St. Louis Park High School.
Students in the program are engaged in an eight-week, paid internship, working with local nonprofits like Hennepin Theatre Trust. Barajas will work in external relations, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participate in a week-long virtual leadership summit.
