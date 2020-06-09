St. Louis Park High School offered seniors a virtual celebration before of a parking lot graduation ceremony later this month.
School officials plan an interactive commencement celebration Tuesday, June 23, according to a message from Principal Scott Meyers to parents and guardians. The school’s lot will open to graduates and families 6:30 p.m., with one car per graduate allowed. The commencement celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“The graduation ceremony will look and sound very much like the traditional stadium ceremony and will include: musical selections from students, comments from school leaders, messages from valedictorians, and the formal presentation-acceptance-commendation of the Class of 2020 as they graduate from St. Louis Park High School,” Meyers wrote.
To meet with state guidance, graduates and their families must remain in their vehicles for the entire ceremony.
The public announcement of graduates and a parade will begin at 8 p.m.
“At the conclusion of the graduation/commencement celebration, graduates and their families will exit the parking lot and graduates will be announced over the loudspeaker by name as a ‘St. Louis Park High School Graduate of the Class of 2020,’” Meyers wrote. “Cars will then proceed to drive around the school in a Car Parade.”
The route will follow the schools homecoming parade route, and all community members may line up along the route with social distancing intervals and in groups of fewer than 10 people.
“While this is not the graduation/commencement celebration that any of us envisioned at the start of this school year, I do believe we have rallied once again to adapt our plans to create a graduation/commencement celebration that honors the tradition of St. Louis Park High School and the wishes of the Class of 2020,” Meyers said.
School officials had planned a ceremony at the school’s outdoor stadium June 23 but had to create a new plan after the Minnesota Department of Education announced in late May that “graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not permitted.”
Meyers announced the new plan June 2, the date of a virtual celebration of the Class of 2020. The event had been scheduled as a scholarships and award night but instead featured all members of the Class of 2020.
Virtual celebration
Meyers read a speech during the June 2 virtual event that he also provided in a column in the June 4 edition of Sun Sailor. The speech focused on Park PRIDE, which he said stands for purpose, relationships, inclusiveness, dependability and excellence.
“St. Louis Park High School has always been a school that has fostered a pursuit of excellence and the Class of 2020 exemplifies this pursuit,” Meyers said. “The huge benefit that we will continue to grow from is the collection of amazing human beings that we are about to celebrate. Thank you for sharing your hearts and minds with us.”
Kelsey Milne, school counselor for the senior class, addressed the challenges students and staff faced at the end of the school year.
“Virtual meetings and emails just aren’t the same as being in the building together,” Milne said. “Although we physically are distant right now, we are always here for you. When you stepped into the high school for the first time, I know this isn’t the ending you’d imagined.”
Students have faced disappointments and have had to adjust to the new reality, she said. They did so by showing flexibility and strength.
“You’re SLP strong,” Milne said.
Students came up with creative ways to make memories with friends and classmates, she added.
“I hope you take this adaptable spirit with you into your future, knowing that no matter the obstacles that cross your path, you will get through it,” Milne said. “A crisis can unite us. We can learn from it. It can remind us that we’re all in this together. I hope this is something you remember as you leave St. Louis Park High School and go into your future.”
Tammy McCanna, chairperson of St. Louis Park Dollars for Scholars, added, “Even under challenging circumstances, you’ve shown true character, and St. Louis Park is proud to have been part of your journey. Your achievements deserve recognition.”
Brad Brubaker, a high school teacher who is retiring, infused humor into his comments, joking about the length of his planned comments and wondering how the “three Rs” could include arithmetic. He provided his own four Rs: risks, respect, relationships and rejoice.
“You might not ever really figure out what you’re good at and what your strengths are if you don’t take some risks once in a while outside that comfort zone,” Brubaker advised students for his first point.
Respect others by showing them you care about them, he said of the second point.
Of relationships, he asked, “Do you really listen to people? Do you really care about their well-being?”
On the final point, he said, “I think a really important part of life is to rejoice – celebrate the successes.”
To view the video, produced with Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, visit slpschools.org and click on the link “Video: Virtual Celebration of the Class of 2020.
