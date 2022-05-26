With its strong finish at Minnesota High School Quiz Bowl League Playoffs, the quiz bowl team from St. Louis Park High School earned a chance to play on a national stage.
The team will represent their school in a 271-team national competition, the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament, Friday, May 27 in Atlanta.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
St. Louis Park has attended the High School National Championship Tournament six times in the past. Most recently, in 2019, the school entered three teams, of which one made the playoffs and finished in 73rd place.
The team comes in with some nationals experience: Julia Lorenzen played the 2020 Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois, and Truman Fillbrandt played the 2019 High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta.
The team will be captained by Truman Fillbrandt, who will be joined by Silas Cowell, Jacy Demcisak, Julia Lorenzen, and Woods O’Neill. The team will be coached by Peter Dangerfield.
