St. Louis Park High School Theatre will present “Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical” Nov. 12-15 and Nov. 19-21.
Based on L.M. Montgomery’s book series, the Theatreworks USA musical adaptation follows Anne Shirley, an independent and inquisitive orphan girl. Anne arrives in Avonlea by mistake. The aging Cuthbert siblings intended to adopt a boy to help them manage the farm, but Anne’s charisma eventually wins over the Cuthberts and the entire community.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Saturday, Nov. 13, Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20. Shows are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens, and free with student ID for all St. Louis Park High School students.
Tickets can be purchased in person 30 minutes before each performance or online in advance at slphsanneofgreengables.eventbrite.com. All attendees must wear masks while at the school, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park.
For more information, contact Jodi Schifsky at schifsky.jodi@slpschools.org or 952-928-6221.
