The DECA business class at St. Louis Park High School is hosting a sports equipment and school supply drive.

Donations will be accepted in the main office of the school, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park, through Friday, Nov. 19.

The group will host an event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the high school cafeteria to deliver the collected donations to individuals in need.

Info: 952-928-6100

