The DECA business class at St. Louis Park High School is hosting a sports equipment and school supply drive.
Donations will be accepted in the main office of the school, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park, through Friday, Nov. 19.
The group will host an event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the high school cafeteria to deliver the collected donations to individuals in need.
Info: 952-928-6100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.