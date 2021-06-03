St. Louis Park High School’s graduation ceremony is set 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the school’s stadium, 6525 W. Lake St.
If inclement weather occurs, the event will move to Wednesday, June 9.
A district statement says, “The ceremony will be similar to those prior to the pandemic with a few exceptions per Minnesota Department of Health guidance. All graduates and guests will need to wear a mask while inside the stadium.”
Students who do not wish to join the full class in graduation due to COVID-19 concerns may instead come to the stadium 4 p.m. Monday, June 7.
The district statement says, “While we would love to have all of our seniors participate in graduation, we understand that some of our students and families may be uncomfortable coming together at this time.”
The district will livestream the event. The link will be shared on the district website, slpschools.org, within days of the ceremony.
The district has encouraged seniors who are not fully vaccinated to move to distance learning for the final two weeks of school.
“We do not like to quarantine any student, but we especially would not want a senior to miss their graduation ceremony due to quarantine requirements,” the statement says.
The statement and a link to a video for a virtual celebration of the class are available at the St. Louis Park High School website, slpschools.org/Domain/13.
For more information, call 952-928-6102.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
