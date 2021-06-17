A celebratory mood overtakes the St. Louis Park High School athletic stadium after the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Students watch proceedings during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Students watch proceedings during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Speakers exhorted their classmates during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Speakers exhorted their classmates during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Graduating seniors throw their hats in the air after they officially completed their studies at St. Louis Park High School. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
A celebratory mood overtakes the St. Louis Park High School athletic stadium after the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Students watch proceedings during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Students watch proceedings during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
An overhead shot shows the Class of 2021 accept diplomas at the St. Louis Park High School athletic stadium June 8. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Speakers exhorted their classmates during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Speakers exhorted their classmates during the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 June 8 at the school’s athletic stadium. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
St. Louis Park High School Interim Principal Wendy Loberg speaks to graduating seniors. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Graduating seniors throw their hats in the air after they officially completed their studies at St. Louis Park High School. (Submitted photo courtesy of Jackie Adelmann for St. Louis Park Public Schools)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.