The Minnesota Department of Education put the kibosh on St. Louis Park High School plans for a postponed graduation at the district’s football stadium a week after they had been announced.
In a May 1 update, the St. Louis Park School District said the ceremony has been moved from June 2 to Saturday, June 23, with a rain date the next evening if needed at the stadium field. The district had planned modifications to better allow for distancing.
However, the state issued guidance May 8 that says, “The safest way to observe graduation/commencement is for everyone to stay home. Indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and footballs fields are not permitted.”
The guidance noted that many schools had been considering outdoor ceremonies.
“In-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where ample space between attendees could be accommodated, does not comply with social distancing practices and introduces a great deal of contact unpredictability and increases the potential for disease transmission,” the guidance states. “These gatherings are not considered safe at any size and will not be permitted. Likewise, indoor graduations/commencement ceremonies will also not be permitted.”
The guidance acknowledged that some schools have considered delays for ceremonies until later in the summer.
“While we recognize the desire to honor this rite-of-passage in the more traditional way, we cannot offer a timeline for when public health guidance will be changed to accommodate large gatherings,” the guidance says.
After receiving the guidance, an update on the St. Louis Park School District website, slpschools.org, says, “St. Louis Park High School is committed to the June 23 date and will now review the input gathered from students, parents and families – in the context of the new guidance from the Governor – and determine the next best option for graduation. Details will be forthcoming.”
The district had previously planned a Virtual Celebration of the Class of 2020 for the original date of graduation on YouTube. The district hosts a St. Louis Park Public Schools YouTube channel.
“Students will be highlighted and receive their honors and family members can watch from the comfort of home at their convenience,” the email reveals.
The update after the state’s guidance did not address whether the June 5 Virtual Celebration would still take place.
Students will still receive their graduation caps and gowns in late May, with student office personnel keeping in touch with seniors.
The district’s May 1 letter to families recognized the impact of the situation.
“As the end of the school year nears and we continue in a distance learning environment, we realize that a decision about graduation is weighing heavily on the minds of seniors and their parents and guardians,” the update says. “In the past two weeks school and district leaders have spent a large amount of time engaging students, parents, and guardians in focused conversations to uncover feelings about this important milestone, graduation traditions that are important to honor, and options that should be considered during these very unusual times.”
The St. Louis Park Public Schools Foundation has sought to honor members of the Class of 2020 with signs expressing love for seniors. The signs are available with a donation to the foundation, which provides grants to enhance education in all the district’s schools.
“Show your Park Pride for the class of 2020 by planting a lawn sign in your front yard for all to see!” says a page on the foundation’s website, slppsf.org. “The Class of 2020 will finish its senior year at home, instead of cruising the halls with friends, attending prom, starring in one final performance or playing in one last game. Your donation will help fund future innovative classroom grants for St. Louis Park students for years to come.”
The St. Louis Park High School Store, called Storiole after the Oriole mascot, created a T-shirt to honor the Class of 2020. It is available at the-storiole.square.site. Organizers are hoping to raise enough money through sales on the site to provide a free T-shirt for every graduating senior.
During an April 27 virtual meeting, School Board Chair Mary Tomback noted that the end of the school year is approaching, shortly after Memorial Day.
“We are really winding down, which I think adds to the surrealness of everything that’s we’re experiencing this year, so I just want to give a personal additional thanks to everybody in our buildings who is working hard to create some end-of-year rituals and celebrations for our students,” she said. “So many people in the community are rallying to find ways to honor our seniors and to try to do whatever we can to make up for the fact that they are not getting the end of the senior year that they always envisioned.”
High school principal decision
With High School Principal Scott Meyers planning to step down from his position after this school year, the district has been searching for a replacement.
With the participation of Superintendent Astein Osei, other leaders and more than 50 stakeholders, the district conducted virtual second interviews for three candidates for the job April 28. However, Osei decided not to offer the position to any of the candidates.
“After much consideration, I have made the decision to not move forward with any of the candidates that were interviewed ... and to restart the process for the high school principal position next spring,” Osei said in a statement. “Over the next couple of weeks, I will be working to find a leader to serve as an interim principal for the 2020-21 school year.”
He added, “Although each candidate possessed their own set of strengths, I believe it is important for our next high school principal to possess leadership attributes that resonate more broadly with our stakeholder groups. This will be critical as our next leader works to create the conditions necessary for each student to actualize our district mission.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.