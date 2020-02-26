St. Louis Park High School Principal Scott Meyers will leave his position at the end of June to become a teacher in the district again, he announced.

He said he would like to spend more time with his family.

“I believe deeply in the St. Louis Park Public Schools Mission and Core Values and I look forward to continuing to strive for racial equity in the classroom,” Meyers said in a statement. “I will advocate for all students and families and engage multiple perspectives in my work.”

Meyers became principal of the high school in 2015.

Superintendent Astein Osei said Meyers’ announcement this month will allow time for the district to search for a new principal.

