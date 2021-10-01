Working with city officials in St. Louis Park, Maeve McBride, an ambassador with Girl Scout Troop 17812, installed fishing line recycling containers at three fishing piers in St. Louis Park. The containers are aimed at preventing fishing line from being discarded in local lakes.
The fishing line recycling containers can be found at Wolfe Park, Lamplighter Park and Westwood Nature Center.
Maeve installed the containers as part of her Gold Award project. She collected buckets full of monofilament fishing line over the summer to send off to be recycled.
Monofilament fishing line can take more than 600 years to decompose. If it is discarded in the lake, birds, turtles, and fish can ingest the line or get tangled in the line and die.
