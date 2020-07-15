St. Louis Park has been recognized as a Step 4 city in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program, a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help 140 participating cities and tribal nations achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals based on 20 best practices.
To gain Step 4 status, the city’s sustainability division reported nearly 100 sustainability-related metrics for the city for 2019, including data on the city fleet, solid waste, renewable energy and land use. These metrics allow the city to track progress over time and to identify future projects.
“This achievement shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that St. Louis Park is continuing its commitment to leadership in environmental stewardship,” said Emily Ziring, sustainability manager and GreenStep program lead for the city. “We look forward to showcasing improvements in the Step 4 metrics and continuing to work with our peers statewide to create a more resilient future for Minnesota.”
With support from the program, the city has implemented best practices to meet its own sustainability goals with a focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resources conservation, climate change and the encouragement of civic innovation. Visit bit.ly/slpgreenstep to learn more about St. Louis Park’s efforts.
Visit mngreenstep.org to learn more about Minnesota GreenStep. For more information about the city’s sustainability efforts, contact Ziring at eziring@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2191.
