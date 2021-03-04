St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts will offer a Stay-at-Home Open Mic Poetry Jam 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, on Zoom.
Participants may share original poetry or watch from the audience. Readers of all ages and experience levels may share their original poems or the work of a favorite poet.
There is no cost, but registration is required. Visit slpfota.org/events to register.
Separately, St. Louis Park residents may apply for an Arts for Life Scholarship until Friday, March 5. Funding is available for in-person or online music lessons, art class enrollment fees, materials and supply kits for at-home art-making, and other arts activities that provide personal enrichment and develop creativity. Visit slpfota.org for more information.
