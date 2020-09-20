The Park Public Schools & Community Foundation formed this year through a merger between the St. Louis Park Public Schools Foundation and the St. Louis Park Community & Youth Fund.
Ingrid Culp and Lisa Stein have been appointed co-chairs of the new board.
“The merger of the two foundations could not have come at a better time,” Stein said in a statement. “As one Foundation, we will be better positioned to support the needs of children in St. Louis Park, both during and outside of the school day. The merger creates opportunities for increased impact at a time when children, parents, teachers and the community have great needs.”
The new foundation will fund efforts to enhance student achievement and opportunities in St. Louis Park Public Schools and to enrich community programs for youth through grants to local nonprofits. Examples of past grants can be found online at slppscf.org/how-we-help.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.