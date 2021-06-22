The St. Louis Park Fire Department is partnering with Every Meal to provide free prepackaged, nonperishable meals at the entrances of Fire Station 1, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S., and Fire Station 2, 2262 Louisiana Ave. S.
The meals may be picked up at any time of the day or night. Every Meal is an organization seeking to provide access to food for children and families experiencing food insecurity.
Info: everymeal.org
