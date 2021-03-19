The St. Louis Park Fire Department will provide one-on-one car seat safety inspection appointments 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Fire Station 1, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S.
The inspections are intended to educate people about how to correctly install child car seats. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, there is a limit of two people per appointment, face coverings are required and physical distancing should be maintained. Car seat safety inspections are open to both residents and nonresidents and take approximately 30 minutes for each seat to be inspected for proper installation.
Participants should read the car seat installation instructions and attempt to install the car seat on their own prior to the appointment, according to the city. They should also bring the car seat manual and vehicle owner’s manual to appointments. Car seat safety check fees are $40 for one seat, $60 for two seats and $80 for three seats. The charges are the same for residents and nonresidents.
To schedule an appointment, call 952-924-2595.
