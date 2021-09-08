The St. Louis Park Fire Department has plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The outdoor ceremony will take place 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station One, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S., St. Louis Park. The public is invited to attend. Organizers ask that attendees arrive 10-15 minutes early as the program is scheduled to begin promptly at 8:15 a.m.
Info: 952-924-2500
