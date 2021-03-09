In February, five St. Louis Park Fire Department members were recognized with the Minnesota State Patrol Commendation Award for their response to a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 394 Aug. 12, 2020, in which the driver sustained significant injuries.

The fire department assumed patient care at the scene and assisted in the transport of the patient to the hospital. Staff recognized were Chief of EMS and Training Hugo Searle, Lt. Bob Hampton, Lt. Matt Nordby, Lt. Dan Yaekel and Firefighter Brian Oberschmid.

Awards were presented at the 2021 Minnesota State Patrol Awards Ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available at youtu.be/bzw5mtxtDd0, with the St. Louis Park Fire Department recognition beginning slightly after the 16-minute mark of the video.

