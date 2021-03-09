In February, five St. Louis Park Fire Department members were recognized with the Minnesota State Patrol Commendation Award for their response to a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 394 Aug. 12, 2020, in which the driver sustained significant injuries.
The fire department assumed patient care at the scene and assisted in the transport of the patient to the hospital. Staff recognized were Chief of EMS and Training Hugo Searle, Lt. Bob Hampton, Lt. Matt Nordby, Lt. Dan Yaekel and Firefighter Brian Oberschmid.
Awards were presented at the 2021 Minnesota State Patrol Awards Ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available at youtu.be/bzw5mtxtDd0, with the St. Louis Park Fire Department recognition beginning slightly after the 16-minute mark of the video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.