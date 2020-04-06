As a city emergency continues, St. Louis Park city staff members are working with community members to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During a March 30 virtual meeting, Fire Chief Steve Koering said city staff members have been assigned to work with leaders of senior facilities, public and private schools, the faith community, businesses, medical facilities and historically underserved populations.
A staff member contacts leaders of senior facilities daily by phone to discuss ways to keep the virus from infiltrating sites “and taking it really to a new level of chaos,” Koering said.
He said, “We have one of the most highly dense populations of seniors anywhere in the state of Minnesota.”
Asked by Councilmember Larry Kraft about cases in senior facilities, Koering said, “We’ve had cases where people have experienced symptoms, been proven positive, but so far any other contacts within that facility have not created another COVID incidence.”
As of March 30, Koering said no COVID-19 patients remained in isolation in a senior facility in the city.
“We hope we can keep it out of there, but there’s just so many paths it’s coming in now that it’s hard to control,” Koering said of the virus.
City officials are working with the operators of senior facilities to create specific wings in their buildings in which COVID-19 patients could be kept isolated from the rest of the facility’s population to control the disease’s spread.
Outside of such facilities, city personnel have been calling to check on recent patients who have received medical services for various reasons to see if they need additional resources. Nearly 500 people are part of the fire department’s community health management program.
The city has also responded to a query from Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital about potential space in the community to treat patients should the hospital fill up. Koering said the city has provided a list of private and public facilities to consider, including the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. If necessary, the facilities would be used for patients who do not have COVID-19 to allow more capacity for patients with the virus at the hospital.
No decision has been made, but Koering said city staff removed ice at the recreation center to allow it to be converted quickly for hospital use if needed.
The fire department, which responds to medical calls including those involving systems relating to COVID-19, had stocked up on personal protective equipment like masks for a past potential pandemic that didn’t materialize and had ordered more before a shortage occurred in the United States. The department has since been looking at other creative solutions, including surgical gowns used in veterinary medicine that Koering said could provide a solution. The equipment must meet state and federal guidelines and must provide a safe environment for firefighters, he said.
The department is also seeking to limit the number of people who would enter within the zone near the patient where they could be exposed, thus reducing the need for equipment.
Some senior facilities in the community are running short of personal protective equipment for their health care staff, Koering said.
“We have found a way to help share some of our resources with them to help bridge that until their parent company can give them resources,” Koering said. “Otherwise without (personal protective equipment), it’s really hard to control the spread of that into that building.”
The Park Nicollet Foundation has been collecting personal protective equipment to share across the entire health care system in Minnesota, he added.
Groups at city parks
City staff members continue to monitor parks, including the city skate park and basketball courts. Operations and Recreation Director Cindy Walsh said about 20 people have congregated at the skate park at times. A March 31 city update said some residents have expressed concerns about groups gathering.
“It’s not practical to fence off these areas or otherwise disable equipment, nor does the city believe it will deter those who are determined to use these facilities despite #StayHomeMN guidelines,” the update reads. “In an attempt to raise awareness, signs have been posted in all city parks advising visitors how to safely use the parks during the coronavirus outbreak. Studies show that being outdoors and physical activity help reduce stress and improve mental health, an important benefit during this challenging time.”
City Manager Tom Harmening called the issue one of the more vexing questions he has faced after council members raised the issue during the virtual meeting.
While he noted Edina had taken more stringent actions, like fencing off playground equipment and issuing stern warnings, Harmening said, “We’re not going to arrest anybody for congregating. I mean, I don’t want to put our police officers in that kind of a position where things can escalate.”
About the skate park, he added, “If we assume that, in that particular case, young people aren’t going to find a way to congregate, I think we’re probably fooling ourselves a little bit because they will.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen added, “We don’t want to live in a police state.”
Mayor Jake Spano also said fines of $1,000 could create escalation.
“I’m fine with the balance where we’re at right now,” he said.
Police are continuing to offer education for people who gather. People who observe large groups gathering without physical distancing may call the police department’s nonemergency number at 952-924-2618 but should not call 911, according to the April 2 city update.
The city announced April 2 that all curbside collection of clothing and small household good has been suspended.
The update explains, “The city’s contractor, Simple Recycling, has temporarily discontinued all services nationwide in order to prioritize the safety of their employees.”
To sign up for updates, which the city has provided daily, visit stlouispark.org.
